Marvel’s Avengers has yet to recoup development costs

Square Enix confirms that the Avengers video game has fallen short of posted sales expectations: “low initial sales.”

Marvel’s Avengers has not written off its development costs after two months available in stores. The promising Square Enix video game developed by Crystal Dynamics is experiencing “low initial sales,” declared the president of the Japanese giant, Yosuke Matsuda, in the latest financial document finally published in English this Wednesday.

In this report, where millionaire losses estimated at more than 52 million euros were presented in the period from April to September 2020 (Q2 / FY2021) in its HD Games department, these problems are attributed to the commercial performance of Marvel’s Avengers, which does not has reached the estimates deposited in the title taking into account the license behind and the ambition of the video game in its multiplayer mode.

“The HD Games sub-segment has recorded operating losses as initial sales of Marvel’s Avengers were lower than we expected, they have not been able to fully offset the costs of developing the game,” explains Matsuda, referring to the title in ” black numbers ”. And he adds that “another significant factor associated with it was the fact that we carried out an impressive advertising campaign at its launch to compensate for the delays derived from COVID-19”, that is, the cost of production of the game grew as a result of the extra investment in marketing.

Marvel’s Avengers for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S delayed to 2021

Different analyst voices calculated that these sales figures may be around 60% lower than expected, given that the game has cost about 143 million euros to change. Although the game managed to sell about 2.2 million copies in digital format in September (analysts estimate about 3 million copies until the end of September in all formats), on October 9 we reported that Marvel’s Avengers was registering figures of less than 1,000 concurrent players on Steam. The Valve platform community failed to connect with the title.

To all these problems, we must add that the next gen version, which had promised to arrive on the occasion of the premiere of the new generation of consoles, will be begged on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S until 2021.

Marvel’s Avengers is available for PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.



