Marvel’s Avengers halves the price of costumes

Crystal Dynamics has implemented these changes permanently two months after their release. The new title developed by Crystal Dynamics and produced by Square Enix has not had the dream debut.

Despite being one of the best-selling games during the month of September in the United States, the number of Marvel’s Avengers players has only fallen, with peaks of 1000 or 2000 concurrent players on PC. The price of the different elements in the store has also given much to talk about, as there are not a few who have complained that they were too expensive. The studio has taken note and cut the cost of costumes, expressions, and eliminations in half.

Although Crystal Dynamics specifically mentions that eliminations and expressions will permanently reduce their price, nothing is said about the outfits, although to this day they are also kept at half price. For example, eliminations cost 1,200 credits. Taking into account that 500 credits cost about 4.20 euros, the total price per animation was about 12 euros. Now, they can be obtained for 6 euros.

The new generation version is delayed

Marvel’s Avengers went on sale last September for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. The Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 versions were scheduled to be released later this year, but Crystal Dynamics announced that they were delaying the next-gen version until 2021. The reason for this decision is partly due to the coronavirus, which has slowed down the development process. According to the study, the intention is to offer a possible well-polished version, so there was no other option but to delay the update.

As in other cases, all those who acquire the game on current consoles will have the opportunity to update for free to the improved version of the next consoles, as long as they are from the same family. On the other hand, despite the delay, the game will be compatible from day one thanks to backward compatibility, which will offer some advantages over the title on PS4 and Xbox One.



