Marvel’s Avengers guide: cheats, tips, best heroes

In our guide to Marvel’s Avengers you will find all our tips to be the best Avenger. It is time to save the planet.

The Marvel factory lands again in the video game industry. Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Although we already know all its editions, from this moment the players will be immersed in the avengers experience well known by all.

If the title of Crystal Dynamics has taught us anything, it is that there is life beyond the reunification campaign. Therefore, we bring you our complete guide of tips around the game service. Here you will discover all our tricks, recommendations and secrets about one of the most important launches of the second half of 2020.

The guide will be constantly updated, that is, little by little new pieces will arrive with which to feed a practical repository in order to survive the dangers within the Avengers Initiative. Not only for the basic content seen from day one, but for what is coming in the coming months. New heroes and campaigns will arrive at no additional cost to all Marvel’s Avengers players. The first to join the squad is Agent Kate Bishop.

The future of the project also passes through PS5 and Xbox Series X. In recent months it confirmed its presence in the next consoles with improvements that will take advantage of its hardware. We are talking about reducing loading times and visual improvements that also concern the technical section. Its release this September 4 marks the beginning of its support.

The numbers overwhelm him: the beta held throughout the month of August became the most successful in the history of PlayStation. Spider-Man will also arrive at some point in 2021, although in this case it will be exclusively for the versions of the PlayStation family.

Below you will find several of the pieces that make up the guide. As we said, it is constantly evolving.



