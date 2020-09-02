Marvel’s Avengers: gameplay and first impressions

We play the first five hours and we tell you everything we think about the Crystal Dynamics title published by Bandai Namco.

Marvel’s Avengers is already among us, or almost. After the August beta, players who have purchased one of the special editions can enjoy it from September 1, and at Meristation we are already working on the analysis by Alejandro Castillo. Together with him, coordinator Salva Fernández sits down to chat about first impressions and thoughts while we show you gameplay of the game in its final version now that it is going through patch 1.04. In the video you will find what our analyst has found the game so far and you will be able to see a capture of different moments of the first hours. Remember that the game goes on sale for everyone next Friday, September 4 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The Crystal Dynamics proposal is divided into a campaign with a strong narrative component and where the lore for Marvel fans is a hook to take into account, all through the eyes in these first hours of Ms. Marvel, while she is recruiting the Avengers to face the challenge that lies ahead. We show you these first hours, the first fights with characters like Ms Marvel, Black Widow or Hulk and we tell you how the character development system works.



