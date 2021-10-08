Marvel’s Avengers: Game Received Paid Items That Improve Advancement

Marvel’s Avengers: Before hitting stores, Crystal Dynamics had announced to the public that Marvel’s Avengers would only receive cosmetic items to be purchased in real currency. However, it seems that the scenario did not remain that way, as it is currently possible to purchase packages that offer an increase in the character’s experience.

This issue came to light on Reddit after the inclusion of items purchased with credits obtained using real currency and which, as mentioned above, temporarily increase the combatant’s experience gain and even offering more resources when eliminating opponents, guaranteeing the title a unique aspect. little more pay to win.

Finally, the community also regrets that the developer has broken its promise made in 2019 and fears that at some point the title will end up manipulating people to make this type of investment to improve the in-game experience.

Marvel’s Avengers is now available for Xbox One, PS4 and PC, and it has recently arrived at Xbox Game Pass. And you, what do you think of this? Leave your message in the space below for comments.