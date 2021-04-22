Marvel’s Avengers: game director returns to Naughty Dog

Marvel’s Avengers is expected to receive more DLCs over the next few months, however, his team has suffered a considerable drop. The game’s director, Shaun Escayg, left Crystal Dynamics to return to the studio that dedicated it: Naughty Dog.

Shaun left the company responsible for franchises like Uncharted and The Last of Us precisely to devote himself to producing the Marvel’s Avengers campaign. The announcement was made on Twitter by the director himself who ensured that the Avengers game was in “good hands”.

The Marvel heroes game was released last year amid much criticism. However, it will still continue to receive content, such as a DLC with the character Panter Negra, which will be released later this year.

Naughty Dog, on the other hand, still has a mystery about its next title. Although many are betting on a new game from the Uncharted series, which would be the first of the new generation, rumors point to the development of a remake of The Last of Us, which in turn will win a series adapted for television.

