Marvel’s Avengers Gained Explosion In Popularity With Game Pass

Marvel’s Avengers was added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog in late September, and since then has seen an explosion in popularity, attracting a significant amount of new gamers.

Until then, the game was seen as a failure by the public and by the specialized critics, with very low numbers of simultaneous players and even at the expense of Square Enix, distributor of the game developed by Crystal Dynamics.

With his arrival on Game Pass, in just one week Avengers is already in the Top 10 most played on the service. And more: the game even entered the Top 15 most played on Xbox as a whole. The information is from YouTuber Benji-Sales, specializing in metrics and sales data for the video game industry.

“Marvel’s Avengers is in the Top 10 Most Popular Games on the Game Pass and has climbed to the Top 15 Most Played Xbox Games in the United States since it was added to the Game Pass last week.

It definitely seems like joining the service has generated a big increase in the player count.”

As noted by Forbes, the YouTuber’s shared list shows that the Avengers game is doing very well, especially considering the other titles that are also listed in the Xbox Tops. Avengers shares space with heavyweight games like Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2, Rainbow Six Siege and Call of Duty Warzone.

In addition, the vehicle also claims that according to data released by NPD, a group specializing in market metrics analysis, Marvel’s Avengers was one of the 10 best-selling games last year, being the only original, non-sequence and non- remake to appear in the list.