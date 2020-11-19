Marvel’s Avengers: Free Dlc with Kate Bishop coming soon

Marvel’s Avengers announced on their social networks a new free content that will be released on December 8th. It features an unprecedented campaign of the character Kate Bishop in search of Clint Barton, the Hawkeye – which will also be included in the game in early 2021. The game is now available for PS4, Xbox One and PC, with versions for PS5 and Xbox Series S / X arriving in 2021.

The announcement was made along with a video showing the character in action. Almost 10 minutes long, the gameplay presents the skills of Kate, who uses a bow and arrow to, in addition to her special powers, such as replicating and blowing up her enemies.

Kate’s campaign starts after the main storyline is over. Influenced by A-Day, when she followed in her footsteps to become an Avenger, the heroine sets out on a journey that involves discovering the whereabouts of former SHIELD director: Nick Furry.

This is the first DLC of many promised by Square Enix. Recent rumors point to the inclusion of many characters from the latest films in the franchise, such as Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Vision. In addition to paid DLCs for each of the characters in the game.



