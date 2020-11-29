Marvel’s Avengers fell short of expectations

Marvel’s Avengers game, which met with game lovers in September and distributed by Square Enix, was confirmed by official sources that it could not make the expected debut. So much so that the company has had a problem in even getting the cost of the game.

Marvel’s Avengers showed a sales performance below expectations

The game, which was developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal and published by Square Enix, has been reported in recent weeks that it sold far below expectations. It was even stated that this sale cost the company a quarter in financial terms. Now, Square Enix has confirmed with a file it published that the game was performing poorly, which resulted in a huge loss.

In the file in question, “Marvel’s Avengers’ initial sales were lower than we expected, and these sales did not fully offset the depreciation of the game’s development costs. In the second half of the fiscal year, we hope to make up for our losses by offering plenty of additional content to increase our sales ”. It was also stated that the damage related to the game was caused by the HD Games section of the company.

The firm also stated that the HD Games division’s loss this year was approximately 7 billion yen, or $ 67 million. Considering that the most important reason for this is the Covid-19 outbreak, the company also underlined that the idea of ​​using stable income from MMOs and mobile games to compensate for the potential losses of large-budget games is in the evaluation phase.



