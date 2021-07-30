Marvel’s Avengers: DLC With Black Panther Comes Now in August

Marvel’s Avengers will win on August 17th the long-awaited expansion: War for Wakanda. In addition to the hero Black Panther, it will bring a new world, two new villains, new enemies, and more. The DLC will be completely free for all platforms that the game was released, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC.

The storyline for the additional content will take place in the city of Wakanda, where players will be able to explore the vast region and transit to famous locations such as the Royal Palace. The game’s producer, Square Enix, will hold a roundtable with more details about the expansion and what’s new on August 16th.

Game will be free this weekend

And for those who don’t have Marvel’s Avengers, good news: the game will be free all weekend on PS4, PS5 and PC. During the period, players will be able to enjoy the full title, that is, from the main Campaign to the other game modes.

Xbox gamers will have to wait for another opportunity. Square Enix itself has guaranteed that there will also be a free period for Microsoft consoles, however, there is still no stipulated date.