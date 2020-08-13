Marvel’s Avengers details the minimum PC requirements

The Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics video game will arrive this September on PS4, Xbox One and PC; there will be a 30 GB texture pack.

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have released the minimum and recommended system requirements for Marvel’s Avengers on their PC version. The video game based on the popular license of the house of ideas will arrive this September as an intergenerational title, but those who want to get hold of it on a computer can already get an idea of ​​what are the standard characteristics of the hardware that the title will require to be executed .

Because the computer version of Marvel’s Avengers is currently unknown. Although we know that in consoles like PS5 the desired combination of 4K resolution at 60 images per second will be achieved and that in the current generation those 60 frames will not be reached, of the edition that will be put on sale on Steam, we still do not know these aspects. That is, it is not known how this version is working.

Now we know the minimum and recommended requirements, the latter with an Intel Core i7 4770K CPU at 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 at 3.2 Ghz; Although it has not transpired if there will be any type of graphic options and various configurations, only that you can choose the controls to play with keyboard and mouse or controller at any time. For its part, the graphics card to play in recommended mode is a GTX 1060 with 6 GB of VRAM memory; or an AMD Radeon RX 480 with 8GB of VRAM.

The weight, in these cases, will be about 110 GB of weight in SSD disk; to which we can add an additional 30 GB package with high resolution textures. Finally, Square Enix has confirmed that we can play on monitors with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and ultrawide by having an unlocked frame rate.

Maervel’s Avengers will be released on September 4 for PS4, Xbox One and PC; later on on Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X. Tomorrow Friday starts the second day of open betas, we break down in this article all the dates and content.

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

RAM memory: 8 GB

Nvidia GTX 950 / AMD 270 graphics card (with 2GB of VRAM)

Free hard disk space: 75 GB

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770K at 3.4 Ghz / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 at 3.2 Ghz

RAM memory: 16 GB

Graphics card Nvidia GTX 1060 (6 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 480 (8 GB VRAM)

Free hard disk space: 110 GB in SSD



