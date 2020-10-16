Marvel’s Avengers delayed on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Kate Bishop, one of the DLC characters due out this month, is also “slightly” delayed. The new Crystal Dynamics production is not going through its best moment.

After launch, players began to stop playing, to the point that the title is in a critical phase. Through an update to the official website, the studio owned by Square Enix has announced some unexpected news. And it is that Marvel’s Avengers will not receive its next gen update on PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on the scheduled date, but in 2021. The downloadable character Kate Bishop, initially dated for October, has also been slightly delayed. “We are sorry for the delay,” wrote Scot Amos, Creative Director.

“Kate’s new Operation will be a must-play for players wanting to discover the next story.” In Marvel’s Avengers: Kate Bishop, we will face a new threat right after the original campaign. This is followed by Clint and later, in 2021, a new hero, region and more narrative. “We have also made the decision to move the release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S to next year in order to ensure that we give the team the time to deliver a next-generation experience.”

Meanwhile, players who purchase one of the new consoles will be able to enjoy the title through backward compatibility. Thanks to the power of the new machines, they will still be able to enjoy certain advantages, such as framerate improvements and faster loading times.

The mirror of Anthem

Marvel’s Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC. In recent weeks, the game has experienced an average number of players of about 1000 or 2000 concurrent users, a scenario that immediately reminds of another service title that suffered something similar. Anthem was not long in falling, so BioWare is already working on a redesigned version of its product.

Crystal Dynamics has designed the game as a service, so it will be necessary to see if the delay of such important content as Kate Bishop’s bitter end of the year of the title, already very touched.



