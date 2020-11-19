Marvel’s Avengers confirms date for Kate Bishop’s arrival

The new character was planned for October, but Crystal Dynamics announced that the content would be delayed.

Marvel’s Avengers has not had an easy start. The game produced by Square Enix and developed by Crystal Dynamics has lost much of the mass of players who supported it since launch. However, those responsible for Deus Ex and Tomb Raider have not thrown in the towel and continue to work on new content. Kate Bishop’s delay was announced long ago, but the release date of the new character has finally been confirmed, which will debut on December 8.

“Kate is looking for her old mentor, Hawkeye, but during the trip she discovers a conspiracy that has to do with Nick Fury, time travel and a terrible new enemy”, publishes Crystal Dynamics on the social network Twitter. The developer has accompanied the tweet with a video, which you can see below these lines and which demonstrates the mastery of the new heroine with the bow, but also with the sword. Kate Bishop is also capable of teleporting.

Barely 1000 concurrent users on Steam

Crystal Dynamics has a lot of work to do with Marvel’s Avengers. According to data handled by GitHyp, the game has lost 96% of players since its launch on Steam, which translates into a concurrent number of approximately 1,000 players. Meanwhile, in the study they hope to be able to come back. To do this, they must define well the roadmap for the future.

Marvel’s Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Since the launch of the new consoles, the game can also be enjoyed on PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. All in all, the true next-gen update won’t be ready until 2021. Crystal Dynamics announced they needed more time, so They preferred to delay it and continue working to offer a polished title.



