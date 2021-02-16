Marvel’s Avengers: coming in March with Hawkeye’s DLC

Crystal Dynamics revealed on Tuesday (16) that the enhanced version of Marvel’s Avengers will be released on March 18 for the PS5, being made available for free to all players who have the game on PS4.

According to the developer, the current generation version of Marvel’s Avengers will have the possibility to be played in two configuration modes, where one of the options will be with 60 fps and dynamic 4K resolution, and the other will be focused on visual reinforcement prioritizing performance . In both modes the game will have faster loading times.

In addition, it has been confirmed that the enhanced version of the game will be made available along with Gavião Arqueiro’s DLC, which can be purchased free of charge by all players. The expansion arrives to start the unprecedented adventure Future Imperfect, where you will be able to experience solo matches or with up to three friends throughout the character’s campaign.

Marvel’s Avengers is available for PS4, Xbox One and PC. The title can also be played via backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series S / X.