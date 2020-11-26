Marvel’s Avengers can’t afford the development cost

With the low sales of Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix confirmed that it has not yet recovered the costs of developing the game. The data was revealed in a recent financial report for investors by the publisher.

According to President Yosuke Matsuda, the HD gaming industry had an estimated operating loss of 7 billion yen (about $ 67 million). Most of this loss is related to the title of the heroes of the comics.

“Marvel’s Avengers sales were below what we expected. As a result, it was not possible to fully discount production costs, ”says the executive.

For Matsuda, another factor associated with financial performance was the great marketing campaign during the launch of the game. In this case, this was a way for the company to offset efforts prior to the postponement of the title in January.

Finally, the president spoke openly to investors that the publisher would have made a profit had the game not been released during the last fiscal quarter.

The possible recovery of Marvel’s Avengers

Even without concrete plans, Matsuda believes that the next Marvel’s Avengers content will contribute to a possible recovery. For example, heroine Kate Bishop will be added to the game in December.

“There is still a certain development cost to be paid, but we want to recover it by increasing our sales going forward”, reveals the executive. “We hope to make up for the slow initial sales by offering ample additional content.”

Marvel’s Avengers launched in September 2020 on PC, Xbox One and PS4. Meanwhile, versions for the new consoles are slated for 2021.



