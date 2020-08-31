Marvel’s Avengers beta: over 6 million players

Crystal Dynamics shares the numbers from the first days that users have spent at the controls with the Avengers.

Controlling characters like Iron Man, Hulk or Ms. Marvel in the same video game will be possible very soon, when Marvel’s Avengers finally goes on sale. The title developed by Crystal Dynamics with the collaboration of Eidos already counts the days of the calendar to begin its commercial journey. The last test has been the beta, which according to the infographic published by the study itself, has led to 6 million players enjoying this action experience.

It is not the only data that has been shared. The infographic shows that Ms. Marvel, one of the central characters of the work, has stretched her arms 33 million times throughout (worth the redundancy) these days. The Incredible Hulk, famous for his devastating blows, has pulverized his enemies using his smash 200 million times. For their part, 300 million enemies have fallen under the powers of the Avengers. Players have become explorers too, having already found 175,000 pieces of equipment. As if that weren’t enough, the Hulk Buster has been summoned 22 million times, while Black Widow has performed her signature attack 35 million times.

Over 6 million players reassembled in the Marvel's Avengers BETA over three super heroic weekends! Read our "Everything you Need to Know" blog about the team's big Beta learnings. https://t.co/sBOyaTHgMO



Thank you for all the support! 💙 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 29, 2020

How many hours has the beta been played?

In total, players have spent 27 million hours playing the beta, of which 3 million correspond to Iron Man alone. All of these figures will skyrocket in a few days, when the Avengers meet again after the catastrophe of A -Day. It should be noted that the studio will publish a patch from day 1 on the same day of launch, in order to fix certain bugs. Crystal Dynamics recognized that the coronavirus crisis had caused a certain delay in production, and for that reason, it was decided to introduce these changes through the patch.

Marvel’s Avengers will be released on September 4 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions will be ready when the consoles go on sale.



