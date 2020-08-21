The Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics game will hit the market this September 4, but during the weekend we can play the trial version.

The free trial version of Marvel’s Avengers is here for all platforms. The long-awaited video game from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics, with a high multiplayer component, opens its open beta this Friday, August 21; that is, without a reservation, on PS4, Xbox One and PC (Steam). We explain how to download it.

From this Friday from 9:00 p.m. (CEST) to Sunday, August 23 at 9:00 p.m. (CEST) we will have unlimited access to all the content included in the beta, which we already talked about in our impressions . It is advisable to download the open beta now so you don’t have to wait from tonight, which is when it is enabled.

How to download the Marvel’s Avengers beta on PS4

To download the open beta of Marvel’s Avengers we only need a PS4 console, a PS Network account and access this link to click on “Download to your PS4”. The download weight is 30.40 GB.

How to download the Marvel’s Avengers beta on Xbox One

In the case of Xbox One we have two options: on the one hand, click on this link, log in with our Microsoft account and click on “Get”. We can do the same from the Xbox One console itself through the Xbox Store and, in the search engine, we put “Marvel’s Avengers BETA”.

How to download the Marvel’s Avengers beta on PC

Finally, computer gamers must opt ​​for Steam in order to play this free trial version of Marvel’s Avengers this weekend. Just click on this link, log in with our Steam account and click on the green “Play” icon in Play Marvel’s Avengers Beta. Here we leave the minimum and recommended system requirements.

Marvel’s Avengers will arrive in physical and digital format to the whole world this September 4 for PS4, Xbox One and PC; later on Google Stadia. PS5 and Xbox Series X will also have it since their launch with a free digital copy if we buy the current generation version before.



