Marvel’s Avengers Beta: How to Download on PS4

From this August 14 and for a limited time you will be able to play a multitude of content in the beta of the Avengers game. So we can download it.

Marvel’s Avengers is temporarily open to all PlayStation 4 users. The long-awaited beta of the Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics video game will be available to everyone (an active PS Plus account is required) starting this Friday, August 14 at 9:00 p.m. 00 in Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands); 20:00 in the Canary Islands. However, from now on we can download the content so we don’t have to wait tonight. We explain it to you.

To download the open beta of Marvel’s Avengers you do not need to have the game reserved. It is open. We only need a PS4 console, an account on PS Network and access the following link to click on “Download to your PS4”. The weight of the download is 30.40 GB, so that if we download it now we can start playing without waiting from 21:00 (CEST).

Download Marvel’s Avengers BETA (PS4) here

Marvel’s Avengers beta dates on all platforms

Pre-ordered PS4: August 7-9

PS4, open beta for all: from August 14 to 16

Xbox One and PC with pre-order: August 14-16

PS4, Xbox One and PC, open beta for all: from August 21 to 23

What content does the Marvel’s Avengers beta have?

At the content level, we can wait at least a dozen hours if we want to complete everything. Apart from the initial Golden Gate Bridge Demo mission, where we control Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk and Black Widow on the Golden Gate Bridge on A-Day, new Hero Missions also await us ( Hero missions) of the story and, on the other hand, the War Zones, in which it will be possible to play as Iron Man, Hulk, Kamala or Black Widow.

We add to the equation the story mission To Find Olympia, a Hero Mission where we will control Kamala and the Hulk in search of the last known location of JARVIS; as well as the Missing Links and the so-called HARM Challenge Rooms (HARM Challenge Rooms).

Marvel’s Avengers has everything set to land in stores around the world this September 4 for PS4, Xbox One and PC (later on Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X); a game as a service that aims to be periodically renewed with more characters (Spider-Man will be exclusive to PlayStation), stories and temporary events to build a community like Destiny and other references of the genre. The future will tell if they have succeeded.



