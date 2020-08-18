Marvel’s Avengers: Beta Code 23 Character Reveals

The Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix title will receive Spider-Man and Hawkeye soon, but now we know what others are planned.

Marvel’s Avengers will be a constantly evolving video game. Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix’s goal with this game as a service is to provide users with reasons to come back in the future with content and new selectable characters. After the confirmation of Hawkeye as the first downloadable add-on (all will be free) and Spider-Man exclusively for PS4 and PS5, the names of the rest of the characters have been identified from the beta code.

In total, we have 23 Marvel heroes if we include the ones that are already confirmed. Reddit user RoboMatters has accessed through data mining to all characters under the default pattern of “UnlockPlayableCharacter_”; that is, selectable characters that we can get through different unlock options.

We recommend not to continue reading if you prefer to await the surprise, as the list includes content that has not yet been officially announced by the developer. Likewise, it should be said that the order is alphabetical, it is not governed by an eventual order of publication because those details will be revealed soon. The frequency of arrival of these additions is, at this time, unknown.

All the leaked superheroes for Marvel’s Avengers

Ant-Man

Black panther

Captain Marvel

Captain america

Doctor Strange

Falcon

Hawkeye

Hulk

Hulkbuster

Hombre de Hierro

Kamala (Ms. Marvel)

Kate bishop

Mar-Vell

Mockingbird (Mockingbird)

Quake

Scarlet Witch (Scarlet Witch)

She-hulk

Thor

View

War Machine

Wasp Black (Wasp)

Widow

Winter Soldier

Marvel’s Avengers will be released on September 4 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. In the future it will come to Google Stadia, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5; in the latter two with severe visual improvements (and 60 FPS in 4K) in addition to a completely free download if we previously purchased the current generation edition. You can check the dates of the open beta here.



