Marvel’s Avengers available for PS4, Xbox One and PC

This Friday (4), the game “Marvel’s Avengers” was finally released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms. The game is published by Square Enix and has development by Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamics.

“Marvel’s Avengers” is a third-person action adventure game, in which players can assemble a team of up to four players online to protect Earth from threats.

The new Avengers game comes in two options: Standard Edition, with the basic game; and Deluxe Edition, which includes the Obsidian Outfit package for characters like Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk and Miss Marvel, in addition to six nameplates with the “Obsidian” theme.

The title also has specifics for each platform. On PlayStation 4, there’s Spider-Man as the exclusive hero. For PC – check the requirements below – Intel will provide optimizations in partnership with Square Enix. While on Xbox One, there is a possibility to migrate the game to the next generation of consoles, when it becomes available.

PC requirements

Minimum Specifications

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

8 GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 950 / AMD 270 (min. 2GB VRAM)

DirectX 12

75 GB of HDD space

Recommended Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770K at 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 at 3.2 Ghz

16 GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB.

DirectX 12

110 GB of SSD space

The Marvel’s Avengers game can be purchased in digital media from official Sony and Microsoft stores, for consoles, or on Steam, in a desktop edition. It is also found in physical media, with links to purchase for the lowest price in the widgets below the text.



