Marvel’s Avengers Arrives On Xbox Game Pass this Thursday

Marvel’s Avengers: Microsoft announced today (28) that Marvel’s Avengers will arrive on Xbox Game Pass this Thursday (30). The game will be available on consoles (Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S), PC and cloud, through xCloud.

One of the cool things is that the Game Pass version of the title will already have the recently released expansion War for Wakanda, which features an unprecedented campaign with the hero Black Panther. Check out the trailer below:

For those unfamiliar with Marvel’s Avengers, this is a service game (which is updated over time with new content) that brings several Avengers to control, whether playing campaign missions alone or teaming up with up to three other players to play online – now is the time to call your friends.

Also, it is worth remembering that the game has already received free upgrades for the Xbox Series X|S, with higher resolution (4K on Xbox Series X) and the option to play at 60 fps.

Marvel’s Avengers arrives on Xbox Game Pass on September 30th (Thursday).