Marvel’s Avengers announces Temporary special cosmetics

The agreement between Sony Interactive Entertainment and Square Enix pays off beyond the exclusive release of Spider-Man.

Crystal Dynamics is finalizing the development of Marvel’s Avengers, the ambitious title based on The Avengers that Square Enix will release next September. Although it is a multiplatform video game, Sony Interactive Entertainment has signed an agreement to offer some advantages to its players. Through the official PlayStation blog, the Japanese company has reported on the advantages that will be found by PlayStation 4 (and by extension, PlayStation 5 users, because those who have bought the title in the current generation will be able to update it for free when the new console), which go beyond the presence of Spider-Man exclusively.

Players of Marvel’s Avengers on PlayStation will have “exclusive 30-day access to the Legendary costume, Legendary move, Epic takedown, and ID tokens for each superhero as they launch.” This will also apply to the six heroes that will be available at launch.

Advantages on PlayStation Plus, beta and community events

As if that were not enough, there will be rewards for subscribers of PlayStation Plus, the star service of the platform. “For every superhero added to the game after launch, including Hawkeye, all PS Plus members will receive a free bundle containing a Rare outfit, an ID token, and 100 credits to celebrate adding another Avenger to the roster.” . A free bundle will be distributed at launch for Ms. Marvel, though only for PlayStation Plus members.

As previously reported, PlayStation 4 players will be able to access the beta sooner. First, the servers will be opened for those who made the reservation (from August 7 to 9), while the open beta will be done in two stages, from August 14 to 16 and from August 21 to 23. The beta does not require a subscription to PlayStation Plus.

Marvel’s Avengers will have some exclusive community events on the Sony platform: “PlayStation players will have exclusive access to certain community challenges, where the PlayStation nation will work together to achieve a goal in order to earn specific rewards for this”, they post on the blog.

The video game will go on sale on September 4 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. At the end of the year, when the new generation opens its doors, superheroes will break into PS5 and Xbox Series X.



