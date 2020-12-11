Marvel Won’t Change Chadwick Boseman’s Character

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced in Black Panther 2 that Chadwick Boseman’s character will not be changed and the role of T’Challa will not be given to another actor. Boseman died in the past months after suffering from colon cancer for four years.

With the death of the famous actor Chadwick Boseman, who gained memory with the movie Black Panther, it was wondered what path to follow in the sequel of the series. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige finally brought some clarity to the issue, while fans were talking about scenarios like T’Challa being given to another actor or the Black Panther shirt being handed over to another.

According to Chief Feige, the character of King T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman in the upcoming Black Panther movie, will not be changed because of the respect for the actor and the script will be based on the other characters in the film. Feige added that Ryan Coogler is still on board and working hard for both the script and the directing seat.

The sequel will continue to explore the world of Wakanda:

Earning $ 1.3 billion at the global box office, Black Panther was the first superhero movie to be nominated for best film at the Oscars. Undoubtedly, the biggest part belonged to Chadwick Boseman and the character T’Challa with whom he was identified.

Describing Boseman’s performance as “iconic” at this point, Feige said that no one will perform better and therefore will not reshape the character. “We want to continue exploring the world of Wakanda and all the rich and diverse characters introduced in the first film, to honor the legacy Chad helped us build,” Feige said, referring to the plot of the upcoming movie.

Boseman died in August this year at the age of 43, after battling colon cancer for four years. The actor, who starred in a number of films such as Captain America: Heroes’ War and Black Panther, was supposed to appear in the sequel. The sequel is scheduled to be released in July 2022.



