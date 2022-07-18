Marvel threatens to replace Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel

Warning: Contains spoilers for Captain Marvel #39!

Having made the worst possible magical mistake, Carol Danvers can finally be replaced as Captain Marvel—and all thanks to her own actions. Danvers shows disregard for authority, and her short temper often causes trouble to both friends and enemies. But in Captain Marvel #39, her actions during a devastating battle with Uwe, the Sorceress’s son, finally catch up with her during a magical test conducted by Agatha Harkness and her enemies.

In 2021, Captain Marvel was temporarily thrown into a dystopian future in which most of the world was destroyed, and the remnants were conquered by the child of Namor the submariner and the enchantress, Uwe. Back in the present, Danvers set herself the task of learning magic with the sole purpose of preventing Uwe from taking control. Having been rejected by Doctor Strange, she enlisted the help of an unwitting Enchantress and finally defeated Uwe, first of all depriving him of the ability to use magic. Unfortunately, the magical community considers this a grave crime… and Dr. Strange warned Carol that she would eventually be punished by the users of Earth magic.

In Captain Marvel #39, written by Kelly Thompson with illustrations by Juan Frigeri and Alvaro Lopez, Carol wakes up in a black void. She is chained to a chair and sits in front of Agatha Harkness, the Enchantress, Doctor Voodoo, and other users of the Marvel universe magic (with the exception of Doctor Strange, who died in the recent “Death of Doctor Strange” event). The court is not intended to determine Carol’s guilt, but to determine her value – and if she is found to be imperfect, the tribunal “… will remove [her] from the role … and he will find a suitable replacement.”

Even fans of Captain Marvel will understand the tribunal’s decision. Carol Danvers is constantly reckless in her actions and often justifies them with the mentality of “the strong do the right” — a relic of the events of Civil War II. While the tribunal checks on Carol, Binari remains on Earth and can even reproduce Carol’s image and costume. This may be a “replacement” conceived by Agatha Harkness; Binari seems to be a much more logical being than Danvers, but she is also quite naive, and this could potentially have disastrous consequences.

Binary files can be manipulated much more easily than Carol Danvers. Despite all her stubborn flaws, she almost always acts of her own free will, despises following orders and often ignores warnings (even from her friends, such as the Scarlet Witch). Carol Danvers may be replaced by Captain Marvel, but her intended replacement may be nothing more than an unwitting puppet for Harkness and her tribunal.