Marvel: Study Indicates Disorders And Alcoholism If Heroes Were Real

Marvel: Researchers at the University of Queensland, Australia, have revealed, through a survey conducted at the Center for Health Services Research, that Marvel heroes would be likely to develop serious medical problems, such as alcohol addiction and psychological disorders, if they existed in real life.

According to a study published in The British Medical Journal on December 13, 2021, six researchers examined the personal traits and health behaviors of five Marvel superheroes: Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow.

For this, 24 Marvel films released between 2008 (Iron Man) and 2021 (Black Widow) were watched, all in digital format or cinemas during the confinement period between 2020 and 2021.

To choose the analyzed heroes, some limitations were imposed, such as the delayed effects of aging, involuntary powers of teleportation to quantum realms and life events that would be impossible to occur in humans or animals. In other words, determinant superhuman characteristics in some characters, which would not provide conditions to leverage a more detailed work on the hero in question, as in the case of Thor.

Check below the results obtained on the five heroes used as objects of study.

1. Iron Man

Possessed of great socioeconomic capacity, Tony Stark has a refined reactor in his chest that, when combined with Iron Man’s armor, ensures that he survives fatal attacks.

However, due to the lack of guarantees about the prevention of multiple physical injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder, protection against gravitational changes and radiation exposure, chances are high that he will experience accelerated bone loss and a substantial increase in the risk of ailments, as in the case of the evolution of your chronic heart disease.

2. Hulk

With tachycardias of up to 200 beats per minute during the transformation into a Hulk, Bruce Banner is widely prone to cardiac arrhythmias, with a high chance of an increased risk of stroke and dementia, as well as the mortality rate.

In addition, your BMI of around 120 — obesity — is directly related to cases of dementia and frailty, which, combined with high levels of stress and anger, can lead to more comorbidities in old age.

3. Black Widow

Driven to experience all kinds of abuse in childhood, such as harassment, neglect and interpersonal conflicts, Natasha Romanoff would be strongly subject to developing physical and mental illnesses with aging due to alterations in physiological development and the adoption of behaviors that are harmful to health.

Force sterilized and victim of an abrupt cessation of ovarian function at a young age, she is part of the range of people with a greater chance of presenting osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, dementia and depression.

4. Black Panther

Despite eating with vegetarian restrictions and being sovereign in one of the economically and technologically richest countries in the world, T’Challa consumed an unknown potion before gaining its powers.

These drugs that improve physical and mental performance are constantly linked to increased mortality rates and a variety of adverse health effects and reduced quality of life, which can have long-term negative impacts.

5. Spider-Man

Because he fights villains especially at night, Spider-Man may not have properly regulated sleep for teenagers his age, something that can cause obesity, mental health problems, higher levels of pain and fatigue, and higher incidents of non-injury. intentional.

In addition, orphan status and the early loss of parents are closely linked to substance misuse, eating disorders, and reduced psychological well-being.