Marvel Studios: What could be the title of Avengers 5?

Which title will succeed Endgame? These are the most likely predictions!

After The Avengers, Age of Ultron, Infinity War and Endgame (whose craziest rumors have been listed for you that have turned out to be true), what will the next installment of the Marvel Studios superhero franchise be called? This is an excellent question that The Direct has tried to answer! Of course, we will probably have to wait until the end of Phase 5 or the start of Phase 6 before the next adventures of the team land again on the big screen … That is to say at least a few years. But nothing prevents from playing the detectives today about the title of these! The first suggestion is Avengers: Annihilation (annihilation in French), from the comic book series of the same name which sees the vigilante team confront Annihilus. Since the future of the MCU will be cosmic, there is a great chance that it will come out of the Negative Zone at one point or another.

Unless the title is New Avengers or Avengers: Reborn, which would refer to the replacement of some of the team’s superheroes by others, younger. Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and Natasha Romanoff are already dead or retired, and their survivors (the Hulk, Thor, and Hawkeye) won’t stay in the MCU forever. They will be replaced by heirs, and this notion of succession should show up in the name of the next film … But the arrival of Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3, the last – and especially the best – part of the trilogy should influence the name of the Endgame sequel. It would not surprise us if the vigilantes fight this villain in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the dangerousness of the latter being linked to his mastery of time travel! What do you think ? Which of these titles is your favorite?



