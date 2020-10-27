Marvel Studios wants Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight

The actor, famous for playing Poe Dameron in the latest Star Wars trilogy, is very close to being chosen to star in the MCU series.

Oscar Isaac, an actor known around the world for his role as Poe Dameron in the latest Star Wars trilogy and who also played the villain Apocalypse in X-Men: Fox’s Apocalypse, is very close to being chosen by Marvel Studios for play Moon Knight, the superhero protagonist of his homonymous series for Disney +, known in Spain as Moon Knight. This has been shared exclusively by the Deadline medium, ensuring that the conversations between actor and company are already well advanced, information confirmed in turn by the Variety portal.

Premiere on Disney + between 2021 and 2022

Thus, the Moon Knight series, whose announcement was produced at Expo D23 in 2019 together with the confirmation of two other Marvel Studios series for Disney + such as She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, would already have its leading actor with Oscar Isaac, interpreter who already knows blockbusters well and who would now play Marc Spector, an elite soldier from Marvel Comics who has two more alter egos (the taxi driver Jake Lockley and the millionaire playboy Steven Grant) and who must fight crime after acquiring the powers of the Egyptian god of the moon.

As we say, Oscar Isaac has previously worked with Marvel, although with Fox as part of the mutant universe of the X-Men, a franchise that now belongs to Marvel Studios and will soon return with its own vision. Nor would it be the first time he has worked with Disney, since in recent years he has participated in the Star Wars saga as the pilot Poe Dameron, in addition to appearing in other renowned films such as Ex Machina, Triple Frontier or the next Dune, among many others. .

In the absence of official confirmation, the announcement can be considered as already done, since these sources always advance this type of announcements, such as the recent confirmations of the actresses for Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk, despite the fact that for the latter, the Actress Tatiana Maslany recently denied any deal with Marvel Studios.

Moon Knight was due to begin filming this coming November, although with the global pandemic situation it is possible that it will be delayed to 2021, with a premiere set on Disney + for the end of next year or already for 2022.



