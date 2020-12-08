Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man 3 will see Alfred Molina return

Alfred Molina returns as Doc Ock to the universe of Spider-Man with “Spider-Man 3”, a co-production of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures!

After several rumors, The Hollywood Reporter confirms the presence of Alfred Molina Tom Holland’s third adventure as Peter Parker. Molina again plays Otto Octavius, the villain he gave life to in 2004, in the movie “Spider-Man 2”. Also known as Doc Ock, the spider’s antagonist marked a generation with his menacing presence in Sam Raimi’s second film (“Oz: The Great and Powerful”).

Molina’s return marks the third actor to make the transition to the MCU , after playing the same character in one of the two previous versions of Spider-Man. The first was JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson in “Spider-Man: Away from Home”, and more recently Jamie Foxx as Electro who will also appear in this third film.

The film is directed by Jon Watts, the filmmaker in charge of the first two films, and has a script developed by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The cast will also see the return of Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange .

For those unfamiliar with the Sam Raimi trilogy, Doc Ock has made appearances in several recent spider-man projects, such as the 2018 game ” Marvel’s Spider-Man “, and in ” Spider-Man: In the Spider Universe “.



