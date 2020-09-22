Marvel Studios shares descriptions of its protagonists

The new film that will start Phase 4 of the MCU presents its 4 main protagonists: Natasha Romanoff, Alexei, Yelena Belova and Melina Vostokoff.

Although doubts remain about its premiere in theaters now scheduled for next October 30 (after several delays due to the global coronavirus crisis), Marvel Studios continues to promote Black Widow (Black Widow), the new film that will start the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Scarlett Johansson, once again, as Natasha Romanoff, in a story that will tell us more about her character and in which several loose ends of her passage through the UCM will be tied up.

The four protagonists in detail

So much so, that Marvel Studios and Disney have shared the official descriptions of their four main protagonists, who are Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow), Alexei Shostakov (Red Guardian), Yelena Belova and Melina Vostokoff. Let’s see what Disney tells us through the company’s official website for Latin America.

Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson)

Separated from the now fractured Avengers, she is faced with the dark path that led to her becoming a spy and assassin and the events that took place afterward. A bit reluctantly, she reunites with an unlikely group of spies who are part of her past and share with her a fundamental part of their history, as well as the desire to prevent a lethal force from being unleashed. However, her efforts are threatened by a deadly assassin whose exceptional skill set is unlike anything Natasha has ever faced.

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh)

A product of the ruthless Red Room training program, she holds a secret history with Black Widow and is determined to solve. When Yelena finds herself trapped in a world full of dangerous threats around every corner, her only chance for survival may be through a fragile truce with the person she blames for a lifetime of torment: Natasha Romanoff.

Alexei (David Harbor)

The Red Room’s answer to Captain America is a super soldier and spy who lived a life of triumph during the Cold War. Alexei’s years of spying are behind him, but he still considers himself the ultimate hero. He loves sharing his greatness with those around him, which these days include the other inmates of the Russian prison where he resides. Deep down, he feels guilty about his life as a spy, especially towards Natasha Romanoff, whom he met long before she became Black Widow.

Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz)

She is a highly specialized spy agent who has been through the Red Room training program four times. After various covert missions, one of which involved the young Natasha Romanoff, the Red Room recognized Melina’s intelligence, making her one of its leading scientists. After decades of service, Melina has managed to distance herself from the Red Room, but when Natasha appears, Melina must decide which side her loyalty lies on.



