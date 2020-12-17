Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi explores the cast

One of the new MCU films for 2021 confirms its official synopsis and announces the entire cast with new additions; premiere in July.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings or Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in Spain, the new Marvel Studios movie for next year along with Black Widow, Eternals and Spider-Man 3, has presented both its brief official synopsis like the rest of the film’s cast. This has been published by Marvel through an official statement, sharing an image with the photographs of the actors and actresses that you can see below.

Theatrical release on July 9, 2020

Thus, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will represent the debut of the superhero of Asian origin and martial arts specialist Shang-Chi, being also the first film in the UCM focused on the kung-fu genre, an origin film that It will tell us the story of the Legend of the Ten Rings and the relationship with the villain Mandarin. The real Mandarin, not the one from the Iron-Man series, obviously.

Thus, according to his official synopsis, “Shang-Chi must face the past that he thought he had left behind when he is dragged into the web of the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings.” Along with this brief description of the plot of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel has shared the entire cast of the film.

The official cast is headed by martial arts actor Simu Liu in the role of Shang-Chi while Tony Leung will be Wenwu, most likely the codename of the Mandarin. The cast is completed with Awkwafina as Katy, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, and Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist. Finally, the director of this adaptation of the Marvel comics is directed by the filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to hit theaters on July 9, 2021.



