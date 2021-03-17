Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion already has a villain

The actor known for his performances in One Night In Miami, Peaky Blinders or The OA joins the cast of the next MCU series for Disney +.

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion series for Disney + continues to add actors and actresses to its cast, now with the confirmation of its main villain; so much so, that the Deadline medium advances exclusively that the actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, famous for his award-winning role as Malcom X in One Night In Miami and different appearances in series such as Peaky Blinders or The OA, among others, will become Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) antagonist in a series that aims to adapt the Secret Invasion comic arc, in which the Skrulls pose as Marvel superheroes to carry out a full-scale invasion.

Premiere on Disney + in 2022

Thus, Secret Invasion will star both Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in their usual roles as Nick Fury and Talos, a Skrull who collaborates with the ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. agent. and now in charge of the intergalactic security of Earth. Additionally, Monica Rambeau’s character is expected to join the series’ cast following one of two revealing post-credit scenes from Scarlet Witch and Vision. Secret Invasion would give rise to the main plot of Captain Marvel 2, a film scheduled for late 2022.

Be that as it may, the UCM continues to confirm new villains, although in this case he has not transcended the role of Ben-Adir, although it could well be the boss of a race of Skrulls with not very good intentions. And it is that although the series does not intend to adapt the celebrated crossover of the comics for being too ambitious, it could address the issue of identity theft in key characters and that would give rise to the crisis that would end up exploding in Captain Marvel 2.

It is expected that the production of the Secret Invasion series will start throughout the next month of April, with which we could soon receive news about new additions to the cast and, perhaps, photographs of the filming set, as has happened in recent months with other MCU series like Hawkeye or Ms. Marvel.