Marvel Studios: MCU Errors Confirmed by the Studios

Marvel Studios weren’t afraid to take responsibility for these little mistakes that crept into the MCU.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU is considered the number one example of what to do when it comes to superhero franchises. So much so that the DCEU and its little chronology issues are very often compared to it. However, the universe of Marvel Studios is not perfect, and all films have not been equally successful. It is not the half-hearted reactions to Iron Man 3 and Avengers: Age of Ultron that will make people say otherwise. The MCU also made mistakes, some of which have crept into several films, including Thor or Guardians of the Galaxy. Never mind ! The studios preferred to fully assume, and admit that they were simply wrong.

A dirty eyebrow story in Thor

Believe it or not, but Thor’s eyebrows are one of Marvel Studios’ regrets. No, this is not the attack on Chris Hemsworth, but rather the look chosen for the character in the movie Thor. The actor indeed went through the eyebrow coloring box, and the result was not what the studios expected. For good reason, Chris Hemsworth’s eyebrows had become so blond that they could hardly be seen.

A misplaced easter egg and cameo at Guardians of the Galaxy.

Director James Gunn has a passion for driving fans crazy with easter eggs. According to him, some have still not been detected. There is, however, one that he bitterly regrets, since it led to many theories and speculations about the arrival of Adam Warlock. In Guardians of the Galaxy, we can see a strange cocoon among the treasures of the famous Collector. Marvel fans immediately assumed it was Adam Warlock, except it wasn’t at all. His other regret concerns Stan Lee’s cameo at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. His character mentions his past as a Fedex delivery man, or his profession in Captain America: Civil War. The problem is that the events of the blockbuster are supposed to take place well before those of Captain America: Civil War … There is like an inconsistency.

Spider man, but not calculator man

Peter Parker may be a genius of science, math is not the strong point of the franchise devoted to him. Be careful with your calculators! In Spider-Man: Homecoming, we have the right to a flashback to explain the origins of the Vulture. Adrian Toomes owned a company that helped clean up the rubble and damage caused by the Battle of New York in 2012. The events of Spider-Man: Homecoming take place in 2018. Except that the film’s title screen indicates that the flashback took place eight years earlier, in 2010. For once, Marvel Studios did not look for any excuse, they simply admitted to having been wrong on the dates.

A counterfeit in Asgard

Back to Asgard, but this time we leave Thor’s eyebrows aside and focus on the palace treasure. In the first Thor movie, the famous Infinity Gauntlet that Thanos used to gather the stones can be seen in Odin’s chest. Except, surprise, the Mad Titan puts on the gauntlet at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron. A hell of a inconsistency that has raised quite a few questions from fans, as you can imagine. Marvel Studios ended up fixing the issue in Thor Ragnarok. When Hela takes possession of the premises and visits the chest, she mentions that the Infinity Gauntlet that sits there is a replica.



