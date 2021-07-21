Marvel Studios’ Loki Discovers His Famous Inspiration in The Teletubbies: His Director Explains It

Marvel Studios: The director of the Marvel Studios series finally discovers the much-talked about influence of the popular children’s show on her plot: the truth behind The Void.After the end of Loki on Disney +, the last series released by Marvel Studios and starring the God of Deception, its director Kate Herron has shared not little information about the series itself, from the plot to aspects or curiosities that could go unnoticed by the fans. She now, she has finally spoken about the much talked about influence of the famous Teletubbies, the mythical children’s show, on Loki. And Herron’s words couldn’t be more surprising.

The truth behind Loki’s influences

And is that before the premiere of Loki, the director Kate Herron herself made some enigmatic statements through which she discovered various inspirations for her series, from Blade Runner to Mad Men; her although she also mentioned the Teletubbies. Now, and after the end of Loki, the director herself has clarified in what sense they took inspiration from such a famous children’s program, in principle, without any possible relationship with the tone of the series.

“I haven’t talked about this yet, but the reference to the Teletubbies was episode 5. I wanted The Void to feel like some kind of covered garden, because it’s like a forgotten place. Essentially, I had come up with the British countryside because it looks a lot like that, but I remember talking to ILM, who we were doing the effects with, and they said, ‘Well, what are you thinking about?’ I couldn’t think, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you know what it is? It’s like the Teletubbies, it’s like the rolling hills of dystopia, and that’s what we’re going to do. ‘ But it is not sunny, it has this kind of fog. And that’s how the Teletubbies came into the show, “explains Kate Herron.

All in all, we already know exactly what he meant months ago with the inspiration in the colorful and happy Teletubbies for a series as dark as Loki. And is that in reality, the setting of The Void has certain similarities with the hills of the Teletubbies, being a dystopian and unique space, although much more depressing and dangerous in the Marvel Studios series.