Marvel Studios is hosting the event for 2021!

A major musical event is looming on the horizon for the New Year. It should delight fans of Marvel productions, in short.

Marvel studios have therefore not finished surprising us. Indeed, the studios of the MCU have announced an upcoming musical event for the start of 2021. A good start to the year, isn’t it? What is it then?

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios has just made an announcement that will delight you. Anyway, it will appeal to all fans of the universe.

Whether it’s the Hulk, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thor or any other Avengers… Fans of all stripes are going to love the announcement.

It seems that as New Years Eve approaches, a musical event is looming. In a promo video, the man in the cap teases a New Years Gala with Bilibili.

This is a Chinese program for young people to celebrate New Years Eve. a sort of “Friday everything is allowed”, in short.

All official announcements and teasers are expected to be unveiled, while a musical performance will be assured. Awesome, isn’t it?

MARVEL PREPARES LIVE MUSICAL PERFORMANCE IN CHINA FOR THE NEW YEAR

He also took the opportunity to announce the new things that are shaping up at Marvel in 2021. Namely, Black Widow, but also Shang Chi and the Eternals.

What good news for early MCU fans. The show will therefore take place in China, where the box office market is gargantuan.

So this is a great strategy for Marvel, which hopes to retain its core target audience. Especially since an Asian hero will appear with Shang Chi.

It remains to be seen whether or not Marvel will broadcast the show simultaneously, both online and on Chinese home screens. There is no reason not to take advantage of it!



