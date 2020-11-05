Marvel Studios’ Eternals discovers their costumes

New material from one of the next UCM films is filtered, now scheduled for late 2021 through merchandising of its protagonists.

Eternals or Eternals in Spain, one of the first films of Phase 4 of Marvel Studios and that finally delayed its premiere at the end of 2021 due to the global crisis of the coronavirus and the delicate situation of movie theaters due to the low influx of public, now discover new promotional materials that reveal more of its protagonists, both their costumes and new information about their galactic universe through a new and revealing description of the film.

Theatrical release on November 5, 2021

Thus, these new promotional images show the costumes of the entire group of the Eternals, in addition to other more detailed images of Ikaris and Kingo. It is a sticker album that has appeared in France and that shows in more detail some of the Eternals with their costumes included, designs very similar to those already seen in the presentation of the film as part of the D23 Expo in Disney held in summer 2019.

Although the most revealing of this new leak is a new text as part of the merchandising of the film that describes the Eternals as a race of immortal aliens from a distant planet, in addition to citing the Deviants (the villains of which a few weeks ago the appearance of their leader, Kro) and the Celestials leaked.

“Throughout the centuries, Phastos has helped propel humanity forward technologically, always keeping its cunning hidden in the shadows. The Eternals are a race of immortal aliens from a distant planet who came to Earth thousands of years ago to protect humanity from a race of alien predators called Deviants. The Eternals were alerted to the threat of the Deviants by the Celestials, a race of cosmic builders whose footprints are in the foundations of life itself ”, points out this new and revealing description.

Eternals is scheduled to premiere on November 5, 2021 after its latest delay.



