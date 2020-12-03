Marvel Studios confirms connection between Thanos

The interactive exhibition Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. discovers the connection between the Mad Titan and the new Marvel movie through Thor’s archives.

A new curiosity arrives that could be very revealing for Eternals, one of the new Marvel Studios films scheduled for 2021 after its delay due to the global coronavirus crisis, and for the UCM in general. So much so, that Thanos, the famous villain of the Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a great rival to defeat in both Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame, has a direct relationship with the lore of the Eternals; This is pointed out by Thor’s archives in the interactive exhibition Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. from Toronto, Canada, where it is noted that the Mad Titan is actually an Eternal.

Thanos is an Eternal in the MCU and in the comics

Thus, and as suspected, Thanos in the UCM is also an Eternal, as happens in the Marvel comics, a fact that had not been confirmed until now. And it is that as it was shared through the Wakanda Files (where the natural mutants of Scarlet Witch and Mercury were confirmed), now we know the true origin of Thanos through the Avengers STATION interactive exhibition, where we can read files of Thor himself who they point to the eternal nature of the Mad Titan.

“Provided by Avengers member Thor. Thanos’s origin is said to be on Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, making him a Titanian by nature. It is rumored, however, that Thanos is the last of an ancient and highly sophisticated species known throughout the universe as The Eternals. Thanos is considered extremely dangerous and unbalanced in his quest for power. It represents a threat to all systems in the universe capable of supporting life ”, we can read in the description provided by the God of Thunder in the UCM.

This information would point to the rumored appearance of a young Thanos through some kind of flashback in the movie Eternals, although at the moment it is only one possibility among many. We were recently able to see the Eternals costumes in detail through the leak of the film’s official merchandise, in addition to its villain Deviant, scheduled for November 5, 2021.



