Marvel Studios: Captain America, Thor and Iron Man come together as one superhero on new concept art

A digital artist has imagined what a superhero would look like with the powers of Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man.

Who is the strongest of the Avengers? Difficult to choose between Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor. It’s a debate that has been raging since the three superheroes were reunited on the screen in 2012 with the first Avengers film. It must be said that they are part of the foundation of the MCU and they clearly form the core of the superhero team. But why ask the question of the strongest when we can bring them together in one and the same character? This is what digital artist Camille Vialet imagined in a concept art combining the powers of our three favorite Avengers, with the armor of Iron Man, the hammer of Thor and the shield of Captain America, while wearing the costume of the latter in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, whose final battle has been revisited in a 100% retroversion.

There’s no denying it, this new superhero sends heavy and it would be interesting to see him fight alongside the other Avengers. He would probably only make a mouthful of the bad guys, leaving little room for the rest of the troop. As for the debate on the strongest of the Avengers, it will surely be revisited during Phase 4 and Phase 5 of the MCU with the departure of Iron Man and Captain America and the arrival of new powerful heroes, such as The Eternals, with Kit Harington and Richard Madden, who is none other than gods with unlimited powers and whose film could serve as a prequel to the MCU! And you, who do you think is the strongest of the Avengers?



