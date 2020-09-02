Marvel Studios bid farewell to Black Panther with a video

The company led by Kevin Feige shares a new video as a tribute to the late actor who has played King T’Challa in the MCU.

At dawn last Saturday, Hollywood said goodbye to actor Chadwick Boseman (famous for playing Black Panther in the UCM) after his death at 43 years of age, a victim of colon cancer that he has not finally been able to overcome. Sad news that surprised everyone, since Boseman never made public a disease he had been fighting since 2016, despite the fact that in recent months the actor could be seen with a worrying physical appearance, much thinner than what habitual. Now, Marvel Studios has wanted to pay an emotional tribute to the missing interpreter through a video that you can see leading the news.

Goodbye to Chadwick Boseman, T’Challa at the MCU

Thus, Marvel Studios wanted to say goodbye to its king T’Challa through a video as a tribute and in which we can see numerous scenes behind the cameras along with statements from his co-stars, producers, technicians or Kevin Feige himself, thanking the actor for the fantastic relationship that the actor always had in the different productions in which he participated, from Captain America: Civil War to Avengers Endgame, through Avengers Infinity War and his celebrated individual film, Black Panther.



