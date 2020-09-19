Marvel Studios: An enemy woman of Avengers 5?

What if after Thanos, the MCU decides to offer the place of big bad, not to a supervillain but to a supervillain?

The next Phases of the MCU will introduce many characters. Whether it is the Young or the New Avengers, the latter will also have to face a formidable threat in the long-awaited crossover entitled Avengers 5. If the names of Kang The Conqueror, Galactus, Doctor Doom or that of MODOK have already been mentioned, Could it be that a supervillain is finally taking over from Thanos in the MCU? It must be admitted that this would represent a major novelty, most of the antagonists in the Marvel universe having been men. More roles for women, more diversity, that was what Kevin Feige had promised for future MCU films. However, will the boss of the Maison des Idées keep his promise by offering a prominent place to a female character in Avengers 5?

It must be said that the MCU had already made several efforts vis-à-vis the place of women in the universe, Hela (Cate Blanchett) being notably one of the flagship antagonists of the last Phase. Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame had also made it possible to discover the minions of Thanos, Proxima Midnight being moreover one of the most powerful. Still, Avengers 5 could go a step further in portraying and apprehending supervillains in the MCU. As such, an even more formidable villain than Thanos could be introduced in Doctor Strange 2 and represent the future threat of the MCU in Avengers 5.

If the Fairy Morgane would bring a mystical side to the Marvel universe and could be a choice option for the next crossover, another solution would also be to reverse the sexes of the characters, many original male heroes having been represented as female protagonists. in several film or serial adaptations. We think in particular of Stormfront, initially depicted as a man in the comics The Boys, then apprehended as a woman in the Amazon Prime series. However, it is hard to imagine Kang the Conqueror or even Doctor Doom finally taking on the features of a woman. Also, if the choice of gender reversal was motivated by the low portrayal of supervillains in Marvel comics, this would not be a good solution either. La Maison des Idées could then seek to create an original female character, drawing inspiration from several characteristics borrowed from various heroes. Under these conditions, it would then be likely that the future antagonist of Avengers 5 is a woman. It remains to be seen whether the studios will be tempted by such apprehension, many rumors wanting that Kang the Conqueror is still the big favorite!



