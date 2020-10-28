Marvel Studios’ A-Force: the superhero movie is

Letitia Wright, Shuri at the MCU, says that Kevin Feige is very interested in making a movie starring the most powerful women in Marvel.

Marvel Studios fans will remember the iconic scene from Avengers Endgame in which all the superheroines in the film joined forces to face the hordes of Thanos, a sequence that caused a furor and, in turn, led to all kinds of reactions. Since then, several UCM actresses such as Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson or Letitia Wright, have ensured on several occasions that they continue to pressure the studio to make an adaptation of the group A-Force, a team made up only of superheroines, a reality. Now, Letitia herself, Shuri in Black Panther, assures that this film is “only a matter of time.”

The closest group of superheroines A-Force

This has been assured by the actress in a recent interview, acknowledging that the idea continues to stand on the part of its protagonists and that the executives of Marvel Studios are increasingly interested. So much so, that according to Letitia Wright, both the executive vice president of production Victoria Alonso and the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, are already convinced of making an Avengers-style film a reality, although only starring women.

“I don’t think we have to fight much for it. Victoria Alonso is very interested in the subject along with Kevin [Feige]. It’s only a matter of time before they do it, ”says Letitia Wright. And it is that after the sad death of actor Chadwick Boseman, protagonist of Black Panther, it is likely that the character of Shuri will gain much more relevance, even with the possibility of taking the mantle of Black Panther, as happens in the comics.

All this would lead to a scenario in which several UCM superheroines can meet in the same team, counting on Shuri herself (perhaps as the new Black Panther?), Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Wasp, Valkyrie or new additions such as She-Hulk or Ms. Marvel, among others; of course, characters have to choose. Of course, at the moment there is no official confirmation of a possible A-Force movie or series as part of the UCM.



