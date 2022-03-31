Marvel stars and their favorite pets: Tom Holland, Chris Evans and others love their dogs, cats and more

Super pets! While many stars of the Marvel cinematic universe are supported on screen by super-powered assistants, it’s all about their four-legged companions when the cameras stop spinning.

Chris Evans, best known for his role as Captain America throughout the franchise, often talks about his bond with his dog Dodger.

“It’s a much more embarrassing story that I now have to explain every time someone asks,” the Massachusetts native said about how he named the dog during an October 2020 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “There’s a movie called Oliver and Company, it’s a Disney animated movie that I grew up on. Billy Joel is the voice of Dodger, and when I first saw him at the shelter, I said, “He looks like Dodger from Oliver and Company.” And after I decided to take him home with me, I started thinking about other names, and I just couldn’t get rid of Dodger. So I said, “Well, I’m not going to think about it too much.”

Evans, who met his puppy for the first time during the filming of the movie “Gifted” in 2017, wasted no time before tattooing Dodger’s name on his chest — ink that he will “never” regret. At the time, he told Jimmy Kimmel, “This is probably the purest relationship I’ve ever had!”

The “Get Knives” actor isn’t the only MCU star who has accepted parenting responsibilities. Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the Spider web films, adopted his Staffordshire bull terrier Tessa in 2014.

“I was filming The War of Currents with Benedict Cumberbatch, a very serious film about the invention of the light bulb. We shot this episode, which was supposed to be in the field, but we shot it in a sound stage, and Benedict had to give this large—scale speech in front of about 100 extras,” Holland recalled, bringing his pet to the set during an interview in February 2022. in the BBC program The One Show. “Tessa is so well behaved, I can see her on the set, she doesn’t bark, she doesn’t make noise. But she must have had some kind of hay intolerance… and she just sneezed and sneezed.”

He continued: “You could see Benedict trying to stay in character, and then eventually he’s like, ‘Can someone take this dog out, please?’

The Uncharted star, who noted that Tessa was fine after sneezing, then told his partner, “I’m really sorry, Benny, that’s my dog.”

Hayley Atwell, who played Peggy Carter in the Captain America movies, has several pets.

“There are quite a few dogs in my family,” the Christopher Robin actress wrote on Instagram in August 2020. — We have Howard, Simon, Thandi, Margot, Bruno, Frank, Benny, Isla, PJ and these two clowns throwing themselves into puddles of Iris and Wolfie, save the French. WOOF.”