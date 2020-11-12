Marvel series WandaVision gets Disney + debut date

The WandaVision series has finally set its debut date and it is scheduled for January 2021 at Disney +. Through the official social networks of the Avengers brand, Marvel took the opportunity to confirm that its new series will be available on January 15 on Disney streaming.

The production, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, will bring a satire to American sitcoms to tell the story of two very important characters from Marvel comics.

Check out the announcement:

A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming January 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jjR8GtADRy — The Avengers (@Avengers) November 12, 2020

Many fans of the company’s superheroes have been eager to launch this new series since its announcement. The characters Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, and her husband, Vision, promise to bring several conflicts in a plot full of symbolism, criticism and entertainment.

Initially, WandaVision was announced by the Disney streaming platform as part of the 2020 premieres, in a video shared a few months ago. However, due to some arrears caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the launch of the series had to be delayed, as well as other Marvel productions.

It is worth remembering that, recently, a spectator from Costa Rica talked to Disney + customer support in search of answers related to the catalog. The answers were shared by him on Twitter, showing an estimate of the debut of this Marvel series by the streaming service.

The cast of WandaVision also features Kat Dennings and Randall Park, again living Darcy Lewis and agent Jimmy Woo, respectively. Names like Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris also feature in the production that is headed by Jac Schaeffer, who scripted Captain Marvel.

So don’t miss it! The Disney streaming platform arrives in Brazil next week, with the debut of WandaVision scheduled for January 15, 2021.



