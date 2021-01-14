Marvel series on Disney + won’t tire audience

According to Kevin Feige, in a recent interview with the Screenrant portal, Marvel series on Disney + will not tire the audience in any way. Quite the opposite. The president of the superhero studio even believes that the content to be launched directly for streaming can help combat a kind of fatigue in the public.

Superhero films, especially from Marvel, have dominated the box office since they ascended a few years ago. And Feige played a key role in that process. The film industry continues to invest in the genre, trying to renew itself and bring news to viewers.

Although the infamous “fatigue of superheroes” has not yet happened, Disney + ‘s decision to foster even more original Marvel content has raised some doubts about this issue. As much as there is a lot of expectation about most of the series announced by Marvel, Phase 4 of the MCU can lose some breath during the exhibition process.

About all these aspects, Feige, who does not think that way, argued that the change of narrative – from cinema to serial works – is a big bet for Marvel’s continued success. “This allows us to flex new muscles, different muscles, in a perfect way,” he compared, adding that he has always seen the company evolve and transform over time.

Marvel series on Disney + will usher in a new era for the MCU

Scheduled to start Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision opens on January 15 with two episodes available at once. The weekly distribution of the content will certainly ensure that the hype is continuous for a few months.

Following that, the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled for March 19. Other productions have also started their work as Loki, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel. Official opening dates are expected to be released soon.