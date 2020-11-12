Marvel reveals WandaVision PREMIERE date Don’t miss it!

The wait is over! Marvel has finally announced the premiere date for the WandaVision series and you can’t miss it.

Finally, after a drought that has lasted almost a year and a half, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) prepares to make its return. Due to the theatrical delays that hampered the release of Black Widow and Eternals, and the production hiatus that has prevented The Falcon and the Winter Soldier from being completed, Marvel’s WandaVision will be the first new adventure in the MCU since Spider-Man: Far From Home was released last July.

For months, fans have been itching to know exactly when the WandaVision TV series would debut on Disney +, and now we finally have an answer.

When can we see Marvel’s WandaVision?

Marvel and Disney announced on social media that WandaVision will premiere on January 15, 2021. This is certainly later than fans expected, given that 2020 has been completely devoid of anything from Marvel Studios, and it seemed like a foregone conclusion that WandaVision would arrive in December. Still, we now have a date to mark on our calendars for the official return of the franchise.

WandaVision will be very different from all the other entries in the MCU to date. Not only is it the first television series produced entirely by Marvel Studios, but it also blends the magical elements of the franchise with the world of classic sitcoms.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles as Scarlet Witch and Vision, though exactly how this will fit into the grand scheme of things has yet to be revealed, as Vision was killed off in Avengers: Infinity War.

WandaVision’s tone will also be far weirder than anything the franchise has released thus far. In an interview earlier this year, Bettany referred to the series as “crazy.”

“Yes, I’m back for WandaVision … I’m a huge fan of Kevin Feige, he’s taken so much risk with the show and the concept of this show. It’s beautifully written (by Jac Schaeffer) and his writing team, and it’s a madness, “Bettany said.

“I mean the decisions they’re making are so crazy and crazy. And the fans won’t have to wait much longer … they’ll have a much clearer idea, very, very, soon of what can be seen and felt.”

A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ #WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5pBd438tCi — WandaVision (@wandavision) November 12, 2020

In addition to Olsen and Bettany, WandaVision will feature the MCU return of Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo. Kathryn Hahn will play the couple’s annoying neighbor Agnes, while Teyonah Parris will take on the role of older Monica Rambeau. If you recall, young Monica first appeared in 2019’s Captain Marvel, which was set in the 1990s. Akira Akbar played the 11-year-old version of the character in that movie.

Darcy Lewis hasn’t been seen in the MCU since Thor: The Dark World, which premiered in 2013. It remains to be seen if she will return in the next Thor: Love and Thunder, as that movie will also see Natalie Portman return. As for Jimmy Woo, his only MCU appearance was in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp.



