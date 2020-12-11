Marvel reveals trailer for Loki’s great time travel series

The first trailer of the Loki series, starring the same actor Tom Hiddleston, has been revealed, which will explain what happened after taking the Tesseract in the Avengers: End Game movie.

This three-minute trailer reveals what happened to the God of Mischief, Loki, who was taken hostage by TVA. The TVA is the Time Variation Authority.

Loki will follow that version of the Avengers, era of the villain in a new alternate timeline. But that he monitors the realities throughout the multiverse.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige described the Loki series as a criminal series confirming the actors, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mokasu and Richard E.

“You guys saw the Avengers, right? So he’s still that guy. And the last thing that happened to him was he crushed the Hulk. So there’s a lot of psychological evolution that’s yet to happen … This is new territory, a new world, new challenges, and I can’t wait to get started. “



