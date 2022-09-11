Marvel revealed the first look at the night werewolf on Halloween

Marvel has unveiled the first look at the Halloween special “Werewolf at Night” at this year’s D23, which will be released on Disney+ on October 7. Based on the character of lycanthrope Jack Russell, who debuted in Marvel Spotlight #2 in 1972 before moving on to the lead role. in his own TV series “Werewolf at Night”, in which there were 43 issues until 1977.

The series was first announced in August 2021, and will be directed by Michael Giacchino, a composer whose work can be heard in the films Jurassic World: Dominion, Batman and Spider-Man: No Way Home, to name just a few. Giacchino previously directed a short film called “Monster Challenge” and an episode of the TV series “Star Trek: Short Cuts”. Gael Garcia Bernal (Y Tu Mamá También) plays Jack Russell, and Laura Donnelly reportedly plays Elsa Bloodstone.

The synopsis of the Halloween special edition reads: “A new werewolf roams the Southwest at night, but everything is not as it seems! A young man, a family curse and an unholy experiment prove a dangerous combination for a small town in Arizona. All Young Jake wants to do is protect his people, but who will protect him from the inner monster?”

The trailer is black and white and echoes the monster movies of the Hammer horror era. A group of monster hunters gather together, apparently for some kind of test. Their owner reveals that one of them is a monster masquerading as a hunter, and it remains a mystery who they are or what they are. Frankenstein, like Ulysses Bloodstone, wishes them luck from his coffin and says: “I will rot for you.” The trailer is a high camp, and also offers a look at the fan-favorite character of the Man-Thing and the Time Change Management Minutemen, who can be seen in Loki.

The main character of Werewolf By Night was two different characters in the comics. The first is Jack Russell, the cursed descendant of the werewolves who fought Dracula. It looks like this is the version of the character we’re getting here. The second version of the character debuted in 2020, and it was Jake Gomez, a Native American Hopi.

While it’s unclear whether the special will be a separate presentation or whether it will be linked to future MCU releases, the special is definitely different from what Marvel has released before. With rumors that may be related to Mahershala Ali’s debut as Blade and evidence of the appearance of a Man-Thing, anything is possible. “Night Werewolf” debuts on Disney+ on October 7.