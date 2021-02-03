Marvel: representation of heroes gets trailer

Marvel Entertainment has announced a new special documentary that will explore the “secret identity” behind the most iconic superheroes. Entitled Behind the Mask, the production will be launched directly on Disney +.

The documentary features screenwriters and designers who participated in the construction of the publisher’s 80-year legacy. The artists behind the rise of characters like Black Panther, Miles Morales, Ms. Marvel, X-Men and Captain Marvel will recount the power that lurks behind the masks of some of pop culture’s most beloved heroes.

Check out the synopsis presented by Marvel:

“Since the beginning of comic books, secret identities have been an integral part of Superheroes and Villains who lead ‘normal’ lives. But it’s the characters that are underneath that resonate within us through generations of fans. Since the advent of the Marvel Comics Age in the early 1960s, Marvel writers and artists have used the notion of identities to examine the evolving concept of equal rights. These legendary Marvel creations and stories did not just reflect the world outside our window – they became a reflection of our own identities and who we really are. ”

Behind the Mask will be released on February 12th, exclusively on Disney +.