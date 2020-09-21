Marvel Releases Trailer Of New TV Series WandaVision

The Disney + team, who created a promotional video as part of the Emmy Awards, showed off their upcoming TV series WandaVision. The sitcom series, which focuses on fictional characters named Wanda Maximoff and Vision, seems to attract the attention of Marvel fans.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, which many moviegoers closely follow, has been seriously challenged this year due to COVID-19. However, despite the difficulties, it seems that Marvel fans will meet a new series at the end of 2020. The series named “WandaVision” will not be delayed according to the latest developments and will be presented to Marvel fans via Disney +.

Emmy Awards, one of the most important awards of the cinema industry, was held yesterday evening. The event, which moviegoers closely followed, was enriched with the promotional video prepared by the Disney + team. The promotional video gives the first details from WandaVision, which we will have the opportunity to meet at the end of 2020.

In the promotional video created for WandaVision, there is no statement regarding the release date of the series. However, it is certain that the series will be released at the end of 2020 under current conditions. According to the information obtained, the TV series team could not do anything until a few weeks ago due to the COVID-19 outbreak. For this reason, it was even thought that the series would be delayed. Fortunately, such a situation does not seem to happen.

In fact, WandaVision is a classic sitcom series. However, if you adapt this series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and think that the characters have superpowers, it is obvious that this classic sitcom will be unique. The main characters of the series are the superheroes known as Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany).

Making a statement about the upcoming project, Elizabeth Olsen says that Marvel fans who know the fictional characters named “Scarlet Witch” will be very excited. The series focuses on why Wanda Maximoff is actually the Scarlet Witch, Olsen adds that the series will be interesting.

Meanwhile, the characters of the series will be accompanied by names such as Kat Dennings, Kathryn Hahn, Randall Park and Teyonah Parris in addition to Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. Although what the series has to offer is currently unknown, moviegoers seem to love the new sitcom. If you wish, let’s leave you alone with the promotional video prepared for WandaVision.

Trailer made for WandaVision



