Marvel releases behind the scenes of WandaVision

WandaVision, the first Marvel series made for the Disney + streaming service, had its last episode released on Friday (05), and now, Marvel Studios has released on the platform a special documentary showing the backstage of the production

The special entitled Marvel Studios Avante: Behind the Scenes of WandaVision is almost an hour long and will show the recording process of the series. The scenarios involving the sitcoms shown in the first episodes of the program, how the scenes involving special effects were recorded, in addition to interviews and conversations with the cast.

In the middle of February, he announced the launch of a series of specials involving the backstage of MCU productions, called Marvel Studios Assembled. At the time, the studio had already confirmed that a documentary with WandaVision’s backstage would be available on Disney + from March 12th.

WandaVision is a Marvel Studios series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, reprising their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the Wanda and Vision couple. Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, was initially introduced to the public in a post-credits scene for Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Vision, played by Paul Bettany, is an android that came to life in Avengers: Age of Ultron as a result of the power of the Mind Jewel by connecting to a synthetic vibranium model designed by Ultron, but that was used by the Avengers to house what it was left of JARVIS, the artificial intelligence created by Tony Stark.

Marvel Studios Avante: Behind the Scenes of WandaVision is now available exclusively on streaming Disney +, as well as all nine episodes of WandaVision.