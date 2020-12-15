Marvel: Nick Fury and Talos at the beginning of the series

Disney presents a new series for Disney + starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn based on the famous crossover of the same name from the comics.

Last Disney Investor Day 2020 left us with a multitude of news regarding two of the most popular franchises of the Mickey Mouse company, such as Marvel Studios and Star Wars; so much so, that up to 20 new series were announced between both brands. And one of them was the sounded announcement of the miniseries Secret Invasion for Disney + as an adaptation of the famous homonymous crossover of the comics and which would be, in turn, the prologue of Captain Marvel 2, a film scheduled for November 2022 and in which it also Kamala Khan from her series Ms. Marvel.

Superheroes impersonated by Skrulls

Thus, after the events of Captain Marvel with a rejuvenated Nick Fury and the Skrulls’ debut in the MCU, both Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn return to action at the helm of a miniseries that could present a good number of superheroes from the UCM, yes, with their identities supplanted by the evil faction of the Skrulls, an alien race capable of adopting any form and identity, as we already saw in Carol Danvers’ first solo film.

And is that Secret Invasion represents one of the most ambitious crossovers of Marvel Comics, a story that hit the market in 2008, the work of writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Leinil Francis Yu and in which we were told how the Skrulls managed to pass themselves off as by Marvel superheroes, thus causing a large war in which no one was sure if the partner next door was an ally or an enemy.

Now, Marvel Studios intends to adapt this story in a miniseries format for Disney + to give rise to a more than probable final outcome in Captain Marvel 2; And it is that as fans of the MCU will remember, in one of the post-credit scenes of Spider-Man: Far From Home we saw Nick Fury aboard a ship orbiting the Earth and in which she seemed to be preparing a new defense force against alien invasions, while Talos impersonated her identity in the plot of the Spidey movie.

For now, Secret Invasion does not have a release date on Disney +, although it should arrive in 2022, shortly before Captain Marvel 2.



